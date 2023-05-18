Gallup (knee/ankle) said Wednesday that he feels "springy again" after dealing with knee soreness for much of last year, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

His recovery from arthroscopic knee and ankle procedures in January unsurprisingly was much easier than his rehab from surgery on an ACL tear the preceding February. Gallup made it back on the field less than eight months after his major surgery last year, missing only the first three games before suiting up for 16 in a row (including playoffs). The 27-year-old seems to be healthy now and should improve on his 2022 career-low averages of 30.3 yards per game and 5.7 yards per target, but Gallup doesn't project for much volume as the likely third option at WR after the Cowboys traded for Brandin Cooks in the offseason. They also brought in an offensive coordinator who is considered more run-focused than predecessor Kellen Moore, though the Cowboys' other offseason moves don't lend to the notion of a higher rush rate under new OC Brian Schottenheimer.