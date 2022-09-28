Gallup (knee) said Wednesday he feels physically 'fine,' Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Gallup said he felt physically well enough to suit up for Monday's win over the Giants, but that mentally he's in need of a few more padded practices before officially retaking the field. Hill reports that Gallup is eying a season debut Sunday versus the Commanders, but the situation will still warrant monitoring. It appears that Cooper Rush will draw another start versus Washington, but that quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) could be back in action as soon as Week 5.
