Gallup caught both his targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 49-17 rout of the Giants.

The veteran wideout was on the other end of a 41-yard TD toss from Dak Prescott in the third quarter, the third of four touchdown passes on the day for the QB. The score was Gallup's first of the season, while the yardage total was his second-highest of 2023, and he hasn't caught more than three passes in a game since Week 4. Despite Prescott's recent eruption -- he's thrown for over 1,000 yards over the last three contests -- Gallup still hasn't been prominently featured in the game plan, and he seems to be no better than Dallas' No. 4 option in the passing attack behind CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and tight end Jake Ferguson.