Gallup caught four passes (10 targets) for 76 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-24 loss to Minnesota.

All three of the Cowboys' top receivers went off in this contest, but it their collective efforts fell just short in an exciting primetime matchup. Gallup's 10 targets were good for second amongst all of Dak Prescott's receiving options. The second-year wideout has taken over the second spot on the depth chart behind Amari Cooper, and he has shown the ability to produce big performances in games where Prescott is asked to shoulder more of the offensive workload. Gallup is worthy of flex consideration in a plus matchup against the Lions on Sunday.

