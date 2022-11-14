Gallup had four receptions (seven targets) for 35 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to the Packers.

Gallup gave fantasy managers a scare when he appeared to suffer an injury to the same leg that cost him most of the 2021 campaign early in this contest. The 26-year-old was able to return to the field after a brief visit to the medical tent and finish out the tilt without any setbacks. Gallup will have a prime opportunity to break out of his cold spell next Sunday against the Vikings, who are extremely thin behind veteran starting cornerback Patrick Peterson.