Gallup caught three of four targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 40-3 win over Minnesota.

Gallup looked strong despite the low output, breaking tough tackles on two separate occasions to churn out some extra yardage. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, the 26-year-old fell victim to a game script that called for heavy running back usage and the resting of starters in the fourth quarter. Gallup will try to get his disappointing 2022 campaign jumpstarted against the Giants on Thursday.