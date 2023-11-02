Gallup (illness) practiced fully Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Gallup was absent to kick off Week 9 prep due to an illness, but after the day off, he was able to handle every practice rep Thursday. He could be in store for a spike in production Sunday against an Eagles defense that has given up the most catches (134) and total touchdowns (13) to opposing wide receivers in eight games on the campaign.
