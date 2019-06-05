Gallup exited Wednesday's practice after experiencing tightness in his leg, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports. "We didn't want to risk anything, so we just took him out," wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal said.

It doesn't sound as though Gallup is dealing with anything too severe, but his status is now worth monitoring through next week's mandatory minicamp, which starts Tuesday. If he can make it back on the field next week, there shouldn't be any concern for Gallup's availability for training camp this summer. Despite the offseason addition of Randall Cobb, the second-year receiver looks to be among the favorites to open the season in a starting role.