Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Gets in limited practice
Gallup (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
As expected, Gallup had a cap on his reps, but he took another step by taking part in some team drills, per Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. The development spurred Gehlken to report that Gallup is expected to return from a two-game absence Sunday against the Packers. Gallup will have two more chances to shed his designation before the weekend, or the Cowboys otherwise will take his status down to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. kickoff.
