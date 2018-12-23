Gallup brought in three of four targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 27-20 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Gallup hauled in a four-yard pass from Dak Prescott in the right corner of the end zone to give the Cowboys some breathing room in the third quarter, as his catch pushed Dallas' lead to 26-13 at the time. The rookie bounced back nicely from a Week 15 blanking at the hands of the Colts by posting a team-high receiving yardage total, which was greatly aided by a 31-yard reception that was the longest on the day for Big D. Gallup will look to put together a strong finish to his first NFL regular season against the Giants in Week 17.