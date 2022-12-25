Gallup secured four of seven targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 40-34 win over the Eagles on Saturday.

Gallup checked in third in receptions and targets on the afternoon while also recording his fourth touchdown of the season on a 12-yard grab late in the third quarter. Gallup has new competition for downfield work in veteran T.Y. Hilton, who tallied a 52-yard gain on his one catch in his team debut Saturday, but he should continue to hold down a solid complementary role in Thursday's favorable Week 17 road matchup against the Titans.