Gallup recorded four receptions on six targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Bears.

Gallup matched a season-best with four receptions and also narrowly posted his best yardage total of the campaign. He still worked behind CeeDee Lamb and Dalton Schultz in terms of targets and that involvement could continue going forward. Given that Dallas prefers to keep the ball on the ground when possible, Gallup's volume is likely to be inconsistent at best moving forward.