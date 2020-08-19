Coach Mike McCarthy has referred to Gallup as a "No. 1 receiver", Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Amari Cooper has three more years of experience and a massive extension on his side, but that didn't stop McCarthy from stating, "I think we're very fortunate to have three players with that level of potential to go out and play at that level." The depth chart reads Cooper, Gallup and rookie first-rounder CeeDee Lamb, in order. However, Gallup bested Cooper in targets per game (8.1 versus 7.4) last season. Gallup also was one of 16 receivers with at least 1,100 yards in the NFL and six touchdowns in 2019. Look for the 24-year-old to remain heavily involved in the Cowboys' passing attack, even with the addition of Lamb.