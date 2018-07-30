Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Getting first-team reps

Gallup has received some reps with the first-team offense in practice during the early part of training camp, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

That says as much about the state of the Cowboys' depth chart at wide receiver as it does about Gallup's development, but the 2018 third-round pick has shown some early flashes of ability already, using his impressive wingspan to high-point passes in traffic. The rookie will need to continue improving and show more consistency if he's going to have a significant role this season, but so far Gallup appears to be on the right track.