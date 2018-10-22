Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Has career game in loss to Redskins
Gallup caught three of five targets for 81 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Redskins.
Gallup set career highs in catches and yardage while scoring his first NFL touchdown on a beautiful 49-yard reception in the second quarter. He hadn't caught more than two passes or surpassed 45 receiving yards in the first six games, so it remains to be seen whether this is a repeatable performance at this point in his career. It should be noted that the rookie almost found the end zone last week against the Jaguars as well, only to have his diving grab ruled incomplete by a replay appeal. Gallup will enjoy a break in his first pro season next week while on bye before coming back to face the Titans in Week 9.
