Gallup caught four of five targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 22-10 win over the Rams.

The Cowboys' passing game didn't have much to do in a game dominated by the team's defense and rushing attack, but Gallup still carved out a little production for himself in his second game of the season. The veteran receiver appears to be rounding into form after last year's knee injury, just in time for a big NFC East clash with the Eagles in Week 6.