Gallup caught one pass on three targets for a 30-yard touchdown in Thursday's preseason game against the 49ers.

He hooked up with Dak Prescott for the score on the Cowboys' first drive of the game, as Gallup simply beat Jimmie Ward on a go route down the sideline. The rookie has been seeing reps on the first-team offense in camp with Terrance Williams (foot) not yet 100 percent, and if Gallup continues flashing this kind of chemistry with Prescott, his fantasy stock will only rise.