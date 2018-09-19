Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Held to five yards
Gallup was targeted twice and came away with a five-yard reception during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Giants.
Two games and just two catches for the rookie third-round pick. He and Dak Prescott just missed eachother down field moments before halftime, but he has otherwise been limited to few underneath completions. The Cowboys still seem to be sorting things out with its passing game, but -- until strides are made from what is currently the league's 31st-ranked passing attack -- interest in a bottom-of-the-depth-chart target like Gallup should be kept to a minimum.
