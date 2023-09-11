Gallup caught one of two targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 40-0 rout of the Giants.

The Cowboys' passing game didn't need to do much on a night when the team's special teams and defense each scored TDs in the first quarter, and while Gallup's volume was low, no Dallas wideout had more than four targets. He still appears to be the clear No. 3 WR behind CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks, however, and tight end Jake Ferguson (seven targets Sunday) and running back Tony Pollard (three targets) will also demand their share of Dak Prescott's attention. Gallup will have better days this season, but his weekly floor will be low.