Gallup caught two of five targets for 58 yards in Sunday's comeback win over the Falcons.

He was fifth in targets on the day for the Cowboys, as Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott and even tight end Dalton Schultz all saw more looks from Dak Prescott. Gallup did make his receptions count, however, hauling in a 20-yard pass late in the first half to set up a field goal and then making a leaping 38-yard grab along the sideline late in the fourth quarter that eventually led to Prescott's third rushing TD of the game. One of Dallas' trio of wide receivers is likely going to be on the back burner in any given week, but it won't necessarily be Gallup every time. He'll look to get more involved in Week 3 against a Seahawks secondary that just gave up 397 passing yards to Cam Newton.