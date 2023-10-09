Gallup had two receptions on five targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 42-10 loss to the 49ers.

Gallup was coming off of his two most productive games of the season before running into a brick wall in the form of the 49ers' defense Sunday. San Francisco didn't allow a single receiver to gain over 50 yards, resulting in a down game for all of Dallas' skill players. Gallup did finish in a three-way tie with CeeDee Lamb and tight end Jake Ferguson for the team lead with five targets, with fellow wideout Brandin Cooks finishing with four. Gallup and the entire offense will attempt to get right in a favorable matchup against the Chargers next Monday.