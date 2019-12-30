Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Huge performance to close out year
Gallup caught five of seven targets for 98 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 47-16 win over Washington.
While the Cowboys still ended up missing the playoffs when the Eagles beat the Giants in Week 17, Gallup did everything he could to try and drag his team into the postseason, hauling in scores of four, 32 and 45 yards as Dallas pulled away in the second half. The second-year receiver finishes 2019 with 66 catches on 113 targets for 1,107 yards and six TDs, more than doubling his rookie production. With Amari Cooper's fate as a free agent still up in the air, Gallup could head into next season as the team's No. 1 WR, but regardless of his role he figures to be a key part of the Cowboys' aerial attack.
