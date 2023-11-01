Gallup didn't participate in Wednesday's practice due to an illness, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Provided Gallup isn't dealing with anything more than a cold or minor bug, he should have a good chance to play Sunday in Philadelphia. He'll have opportunities to practice again Thursday and Friday and put himself in position to play this weekend.
