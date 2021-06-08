Coach Mike McCarthy indicated Tuesday that Gallup "is taking the next step you look for in young players," and he's seen more reps in the slot this offseason, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gallup is heading into a contract season with questions surrounding his status with the Cowboys beyond the 2021 season following the first-round selection of CeeDee Lamb in the 2020 NFL Draft. Gallup saw his numbers take a slight downturn last season, but that could be, in part, due to a new coaching staff and Dak Prescott going down with an injury for most of the season. Gallup should play a key role in the Cowboys offense again this season and, if his offseason reps hold any water, could be in line for some added work in the slot.