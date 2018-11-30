Gallup brought in five of seven targets for 76 yards in the Cowboys' 13-10 win over the Saints on Thursday.

Gallup's receiving yardage total not only led the Cowboys on the night, but it also served as a career-best figure for the rookie. Gallup did most of his damage in the first half, with a 40-yard reception on the first drive of the game that brought the ball to the Saints' six-yard line serving as the high point. Gallup's production continues to be hard to trust on a game-to-game basis, but the Colorado State product will look to build on this performance in a pivotal Week 14 divisional showdown against the Eagles on Dec. 9.