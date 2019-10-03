Play

Gallup (knee) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Though Gallup's level of involvement in the Cowboys' second practice of Week 5 won't change from Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com relays that the wideout's activity Thursday will likely have greater bearing on his status for Sunday's game against the Packers than any other practice this week. Coach Jason Garrett should provide some follow-up information regarding what direction Gallup is trending as the weekend approaches, but at this stage, he should still be viewed as questionable. If Gallup is able to make it back from a two-game absence to suit up versus Green Bay, Devin Smith would likely be in store for the most significant decline in snap share among the Dallas receivers.

