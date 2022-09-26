Gallup (knee) is listed as inactive Monday at the Giants.
Gallup put together a full week of practice in advance of the Dallas' Week 3 contest, providing optimism the fifth-year wide receiver may be able to log his first game action since tearing the ACL in his left knee on Jan. 2. However, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported earlier Monday that Gallup instead was trending toward another absence, which has come to pass. While CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown will lead the team's receiving corps for another week, Gallup will set his sights on making his season debut Sunday against the Commanders, for which both he and the Cowboys are hopeful he'll be play, per Jane Slater of NFL Network.
