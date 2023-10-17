Gallup secured three of 10 targets for 24 yards in the Cowboys' 20-17 win over the Chargers on Monday night.

Gallup's team- and season-high target total largely went for naught against an aggressive Chargers defense, leading to another modest showing for the veteran wideout. Gallup has now recorded less than 25 receiving yards in four of the first six games, and he's followed up a solid two-game surge in Weeks 3-4 where he posted an 11-152 line on 13 targets with just five receptions for 39 yards in the next pair of contests. Gallup's next opportunity to reverse course comes in a Week 8 home matchup against the Rams on Sunday, Oct. 29 following a Week 7 bye.