Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Inefficient with six targets
Gallup caught four of six targets for 29 yards in Thursday's preseason finale against Houston.
The rookie wideout saw a bunch of short throws from backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who produced just 83 yards on 25 pass attempts. Gallup finishes the preseason with seven catches for 75 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets, having done little of consequence since he hooked up with Dak Prescott for a 30-yard score in the exhibition opener. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently said he expects Gallup to have an immediate role in the offense, but it isn't quite clear how the third-round pick will be deployed. Gallup likely will come off the bench Week 1in Carolina, with potential to push for a starting job as the season moves along.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these dozen players won't be on his team at...
-
10 sleepers for Draft Day
You may overlook these 10 players when they come up in your queue, but you probably shouldn't....
-
Buyer beware with these busts
We're not saying they'll be bad. But you'll be glad you passed on these 12 bust candidates...
-
Breakouts you need to draft
You can't play it safe when building your Fantasy team, or you'll end up in sixth place. If...
-
Latest auction results
With 100 fictional dollars to spend, our crew built rosters in our final auction of the summer,...
-
No. 2 WR: Smith-Schuster vs. Robinson
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of JuJu Smith-Schuster...