Gallup caught four of six targets for 29 yards in Thursday's preseason finale against Houston.

The rookie wideout saw a bunch of short throws from backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who produced just 83 yards on 25 pass attempts. Gallup finishes the preseason with seven catches for 75 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets, having done little of consequence since he hooked up with Dak Prescott for a 30-yard score in the exhibition opener. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently said he expects Gallup to have an immediate role in the offense, but it isn't quite clear how the third-round pick will be deployed. Gallup likely will come off the bench Week 1in Carolina, with potential to push for a starting job as the season moves along.