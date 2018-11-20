Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Intending to play Thanksgiving Day
Gallup (personal) said he intends to play in Thursday's game against the Redskins, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Following the Cowboys' 22-19 win over the Falcons this weekend, the rookie remained in Georgia to be with his family in the wake of his brother's death. The arrangements for his brother's funeral are still pending, but it appears Gallup plans on rejoining the Cowboys in Dallas ahead of the Thanksgiving Day game. Gallup started and played 52 of the Cowboys' 64 offensive snaps in Week 11, but his role could be more limited Thursday while he likely misses out on practice time leading up to the contest.
More News
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: May miss Thursday's game•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Only one catch in win over Falcons•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Snatches two passes in win•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Targeted six times•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Likely headed for role reduction•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Plays 85 percent of snaps•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Unlike some weeks, there are plenty of potential stars available on the waiver wire this week....
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.