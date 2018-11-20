Gallup (personal) said he intends to play in Thursday's game against the Redskins, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Following the Cowboys' 22-19 win over the Falcons this weekend, the rookie remained in Georgia to be with his family in the wake of his brother's death. The arrangements for his brother's funeral are still pending, but it appears Gallup plans on rejoining the Cowboys in Dallas ahead of the Thanksgiving Day game. Gallup started and played 52 of the Cowboys' 64 offensive snaps in Week 11, but his role could be more limited Thursday while he likely misses out on practice time leading up to the contest.