Gallup caught three of six targets for 63 yards in Thursday's 26-15 loss to the Bills.

While his final numbers were merely OK, Gallup could have had a much better line after he was initially ruled to have caught a fourth-quarter touchdown as the Cowboys tried to mount a late comeback. Upon review, however, the second-year receiver was ruled not to have gotten his second foot down in bounds. Gallup has maintained a solid PPR floor by catching at least three passes for more than 50 yards in four straight games, but he'll look to make a bigger impact next week in Chicago.