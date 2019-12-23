Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Just misses century mark in loss
Gallup caught five of 11 targets for a team-high 98 yards in Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Eagles.
The last of those targets came late in the fourth quarter, when Dak Prescott looked Gallup's way in the end zone on fourth down only for Sidney Jones to knock the pass away. The second-year receiver did go over 1,000 yards on the season with the performance, and he'll look to pad his career-best totals further in Week 17's must-win game against Washington.
