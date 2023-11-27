Gallup caught his only target for 13 yards in a 45-10 win over the Commanders on Thanksgiving.

Dak Prescott spread the ball around in the rout and completed passes to 10 different Cowboys, but Gallup was one of the six who has only one reception. The veteran wideout was also on the field for a season-low 18 snaps on offense as younger options like Jalen Tolbert (20 snaps) and Jalen Brooks (six snaps) see their roles grow. Gallup hasn't caught more than three passes in a game since Week 4 and has topped 31 receiving yards only once in that stretch. While every Dallas receiver has some big-play potential given how hot Prescott is right now, it would likely take an injury or two for Gallup's volume to increase significantly.