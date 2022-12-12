Gallup caught two of six targets for 40 yards in Sunday's win over the Texans.

It was another quiet effort for Gallup, who was out-performed by Noah Brown on the afternoon. While Gallup has seen at least six targets in five of the last six contests, he has yet to top five catches or 63 yards in a game this season, only making a fantasy impact when he's been able to get into the end zone. With Brown still a factor and James Washington now pushing for snaps and targets, Gallup will be a risky option in Week 15 against the Jaguars.