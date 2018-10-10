Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Kept to six yards
Gallup caught one of three targets for six yards during Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Texans.
Gallup made some headway in Week 4 against Detroit, primarily thanks to a 37-yard completion. There were no big plays to be found in Houston. Week 4 aside, Gallup has caught just one pass per game and has been held under 10 yards thrice. Jacksonville's top-five pass defense, which Gallup will see Sunday, seems an unlikely opponent to have a breakout game against.
