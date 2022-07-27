The Cowboys placed Gallup (knee) on the active/physically unable to perform list Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Gallup's status for Week 1 still remains legitimately in question, so it's not much of a surprise to see him begin training camp on the PUP list. The 26-year-old wideout can come off the PUP list at any point in training camp, if deemed healthy, though the Cowboys seem unlikely to rush him back onto the field after having just locked in a five-year extension. Jalen Tolbert, James Washington (foot) and Noah Brown (hamstring) could handle added reps behind CeeDee Lamb as long as Gallup remains sidelined.