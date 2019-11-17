Gallup caught nine of 13 targets for 148 yards during Sunday's 35-27 win over the Lions.

Gallup led the team in targets and catches as he topped the 100-yard mark for the third time this season. He perhaps received some extra attention from Dak Prescott as Amari Cooper was visibly limited by injuries as well as a tough matchup against Darius Slay. Regardless of Cooper's health, Gallup is clearly an integral part of the passing game and will look to build off this excellent performance next Sunday on the road against the Patriots.