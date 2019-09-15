Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Leads team in targets
Gallup caught six of eight targets for 68 yards during Sunday's 31-21 win over the Redskins.
Gallup fell short of the 158 yards he piled up last week, but he still led the team in targets and receptions. There were many storylines surrounding the team leading into the season, which perhaps overshadowed the second-year wideout's emergence into a reliable contributor. Gallup has already totaled 226 yards while hauling in 13 of 15 targets, putting him on pace to blow past the numbers he posted in his rookie season. He should have plenty of opportunities to continue his strong start next Sunday at home against a terrible Dolphins team.
