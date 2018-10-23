Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Likely headed for role reduction
Gallup will probably see a reduction in snaps following the acquisition of Amari Cooper.
The Cowboys had finally settled on Gallup and Allen Hurns as their regular outside receivers, but with Cooper coming in and expected to immediately become Dak Prescott's No. 1 target, the two holdovers will be fighting for the other starting spot. The rookie showed flashes of his upside while putting together his best performance to date in Sunday's loss to Washington, catching three of five targets for 81 yards and his first NFL touchdown, but Hurns' experience as a possession complement to a more explosive teammate -- the role he filled in Jacksonville opposite Allen Robinson -- will likely provide him with an edge over Gallup in the playing-time battle. The third-round pick is still a big part of the Cowboys' future, but the team's low-volume passing game won't provide him with many chances to make a fantasy impact in a depth role behind Cooper, Hurns and slot receiver Cole Beasley.
