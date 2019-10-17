Play

Gallup (knee) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Gallup maintained his activity level for a second consecutive day, which cannot be said for Amari Cooper (ankle/quadriceps) and Randall Cobb (back). Cooper intends to attempt to practice Friday, but also admitted that he's unsure if he'll be able to suit up Sunday night against the Eagles, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. Even if a compromised Cooper does so, Gallup seems poised to be the top receiving option for Dak Prescott this weekend.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories