Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Limited by knee injury
Gallup was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Gallup is nearly one month removed from having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, which forced him to sit out Weeks 3 and 4. In two games since his return, he's racked up 11 receptions (on 21 targets) for 161 yards and one touchdown. The Cowboys may be capping his practice reps as a precaution, but it should be noted that both Amari Cooper (ankle/quadriceps) and Randall Cobb (back) were held out Wednesday, so Gallup currently is the healthiest of the team's top three wide receivers at the moment.
