Gallup secured two of six targets for 23 yards in the Cowboys' 38-10 loss to the Cardinals on Monday night.

The big-play receiver couldn't recreate the magic from the critical final drive against the Giants a week earlier, a possession during which he made two acrobatic receptions to help put Dallas in field-goal range. Gallup's reception tally tied for his sparsest of the season, while his yardage was a low-water mark for him in 2020. Gallup has now been under 30 receiving yards twice in the last three contests, but his elite physical skills always give him fantasy upside, especially on the deep routes he's frequently utilized on. The target count Monday night was actually Gallup's second highest of the season, which is a silver lining considering it came in Andy Dalton's first game as starter. The duo will look to connect on a more efficient basis in a Week 7 divisional battle versus the Washington Football Team.