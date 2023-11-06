Gallup caught two of three targets for 19 yards in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

Despite the fact that Dak Prescott attempted 44 passes and threw for 374 yards, Gallup was barely involved in the offense once again. The veteran wideout hasn't reached 25 receiving yards in four straight games, and there's little reason to expect better numbers in Week 10 against the Giants given that the Cowboys barely needed to throw the ball at all the first time these teams met this season, in a 40-0 rout for Dallas in Week 1.