Gallup (knee) was a full practice participant Friday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Back-to-back full practices suggest Gallup is on track for his season debut Monday night against the Giants, though he may be listed as questionable on the final injury report Saturday and won't necessarily play typical starter's snaps if/when he suits up. Teammate CeeDee Lamb suggested Friday that he expects Gallup to play Monday night, according to Patrick Walker of the Cowboys' official site.
