Gallup (knee) practiced in full Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

After ramping up to and maintaining full practices last week, Gallup had a chance to return this past Monday at the Giants. Ultimately, the Cowboys exercised caution with the fifth-year wide receiver and instead are focused on getting him ready for Sunday's game against the Commanders. Coach Mike McCarthy told Patrik Walker of the team's official site Tuesday that he was "hopeful" Gallup will be available Week 4, and Gallup himself said Wednesday that he's "fine" and "ready to go," per Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. If he does enough to make his season debut this weekend, Gallup likely will be on the receiving end of passes from Cooper Rush with Dak Prescott still in the midst of his recovery from a broken right thumb.