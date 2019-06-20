Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Looking to emerge as deep threat
Gallup (leg) thinks improved chemistry with Dak Prescott should allow him to become a consistent deep threat, Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com reports. "If you've been watching us out there in the OTAs and minicamp, we've gotten much better," Gallup said Wednesday. "I think we've got a better feel for each other and where I'm going to be and everything. I'm pretty excited about that part."
He showed plenty of field-stretching potential as a rookie -- 10 of Gallup's 33 catches last year went for 20 or more yards, but he also had a handful of near-misses on deep tosses. The second-year receiver will likely have to be more productive and efficient with his targets if he's going to take a step forward in 2019, because it's hard to project a big increase in his volume with Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott being Prescott's primary options, and Randall Cobb and Jason Witten also pushing for looks. Even if Gallup is capped at about six targets a game -- he averaged 5.5 a game after last season's bye week, including two playoff contests -- he could still put up strong numbers if he's able to turn them into big gains on a regular basis.
