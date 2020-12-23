Gallup (hip) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
It was initially reported that Gallup's hip pointer would restrict his practice reps Wednesday, but the third-year wideout has managed to exceed expectations. He's expected to suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Eagles. Gallup has drawn five or more targets in seven straight contests.
