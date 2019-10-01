Owner Jerry Jones hasn't ruled out Gallup (knee) for Sunday's game versus the Packers, The Dallas Morning News reports. "Well, I'm not ruling it out (Gallup returning) Sunday, and so we got to see how he does out here tomorrow, especially, and just take a look at it," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Dallas on Tuesday.

Gallup had surgery to trim the meniscus in his left knee on Sept. 17 and was given a recovery timetable of 2-to-4 weeks at the time. Clearly, he's entered that window as of Jones' comments. Having said that, Gallup may have to make an impression on the practice field as early as Wednesday and continue to make progress throughout the week before getting the all-clear.