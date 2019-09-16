The Cowboys hope Gallup's knee injury is just a contusion, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It sounds like the team is cautiously optimistic ahead of Gallup's MRI on Monday. He was injured early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 31-21 win over Washington when a defender's helmet hit his left knee. Gallup quickly stood up and walked off the field, but he did show a bit of a limp and never returned to the game. He finished with six catches for 68 yards on a team-high eight targets, bringing his season total to 226 yards through two games. The Cowboys host the Dolphins in Week 3.

