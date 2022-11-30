Gallup missed Wednesday's practice while recovering from an illness, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Gallup had season highs for catches (five) and yardage (63) last Thursday against the Giants, and he should have enough time to get healthy before Sunday night's matchup with Indianapolis. If not, Noah Brown and Jalen Tolbert would be the top candidates to take over more WR snaps.
